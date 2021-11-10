Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,600 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 35,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 77.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

