Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Precision BioSciences worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.55. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

