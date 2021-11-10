Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

ALV opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

