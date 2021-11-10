Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,686,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $972,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

