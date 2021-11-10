Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned about 1.54% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $237,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,707. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.90 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

