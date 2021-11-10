SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,771. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

