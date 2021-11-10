Scope Industries (SCPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Thursday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS SCPJ remained flat at $$241.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.02. Scope Industries has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries, Inc engages in the operation of plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company was founded on February 8, 1938 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

