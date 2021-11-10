Scope Industries (SCPJ) to Issue Dividend of $10.00 on December 16th

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Thursday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPJ remained flat at $$241.00 on Wednesday. Scope Industries has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.02.

Get Scope Industries alerts:

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries, Inc engages in the operation of plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company was founded on February 8, 1938 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Scope Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scope Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.