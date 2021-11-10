Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

RUS opened at C$35.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$19.35 and a twelve month high of C$37.57.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at C$351,043.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,842.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

