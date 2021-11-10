SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SCWorx were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCWorx during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SCWorx news, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of SCWorx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SCWorx Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 119.37%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

