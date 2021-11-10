SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $70.48.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
