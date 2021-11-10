SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.