Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 949,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $428.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.02.

SELB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

