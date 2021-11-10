Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.56. Sema4 shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,808 shares of company stock worth $625,263.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,559,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,674,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

