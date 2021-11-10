Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 33,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,058. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

