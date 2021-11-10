Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $400.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$400.00 and last traded at C$400.00, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$397.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$382.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$374.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99.

About Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

