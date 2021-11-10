ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

SFBS stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

