ShareToken (SHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, ShareToken has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. ShareToken has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and $2.19 million worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShareToken Coin Profile

ShareToken (SHR) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,851,272 coins. The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareToken is sharering.network . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareToken Coin Trading

