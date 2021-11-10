Sharon Warburton Buys 500 Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Sharon Warburton purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$99.57 ($71.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,785.00 ($35,560.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Blackmores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

