Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

SJR stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

