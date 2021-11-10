SHIBA INU Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $28.38 billion and $4.69 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.03 or 0.99760522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.82 or 0.07104293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002366 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.