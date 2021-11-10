SHPING (SHPING) Reaches One Day Volume of $86,568.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, SHPING has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $2.62 million and $86,568.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,185,528 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

