Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells $312,100.80 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

