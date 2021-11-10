Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 192,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,819,875 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

