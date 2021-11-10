Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Issue $0.03 Annual Dividend

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Metals to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Sierra Metals worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

