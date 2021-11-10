Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $17.06. Signify Health shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 22,589 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.