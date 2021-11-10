Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SILK. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SILK opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 356,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,945,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.