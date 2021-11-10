Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Insider Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SI opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $230.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

