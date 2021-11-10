Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

