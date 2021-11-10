SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 417,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

