SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.21

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 11186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

