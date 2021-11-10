Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 281,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

