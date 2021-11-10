Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0716 on Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $180.91 million and $556.70 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,525,613,348 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

