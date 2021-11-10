SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.24

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.24 and traded as low as $29.90. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 952,921 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 81.85% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

