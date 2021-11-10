Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.20

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$27.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

