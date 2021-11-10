Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 87.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,963 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sonos were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

