Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

NYSE:SHC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

