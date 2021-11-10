Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

