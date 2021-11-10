South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:SJI opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
