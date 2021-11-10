South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.