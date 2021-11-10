Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. 1,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,937. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

