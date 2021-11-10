Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. 449,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 51.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.