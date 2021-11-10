Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. 449,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 51.74%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
