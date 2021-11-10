Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 4,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,103. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

