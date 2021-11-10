SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 2.4% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $50.49 million and $933,420.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,266,522,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.