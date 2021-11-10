SparksPay Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $51,603.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 203.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,732,703 coins and its circulating supply is 10,499,017 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.