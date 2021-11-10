SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $365.64

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $365.64 and last traded at $364.78, with a volume of 83493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $363.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.