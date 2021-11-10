SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lifted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $71.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

