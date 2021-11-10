SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.