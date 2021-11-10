SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $533.56

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $533.56 and last traded at $531.63, with a volume of 21560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $529.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 75,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

