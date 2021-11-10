SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.24

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $111.98, with a volume of 103981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

