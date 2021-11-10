Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $49.00. 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEPJF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

