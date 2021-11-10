Sportradar Group (SRAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRAD opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.